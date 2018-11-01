Asamoah Gyan’s Wife Finally Speaks Over Divorce Brouhaha

Wife of award-winning black Stars footballer Asamoah Gyan has welcome wholeheartedly the decision by Baffuor Gyan to subject her children to DNA test to establish if indeed his brother is their father.

MyNewsGH.com confirmed from sources very close to the wife of Asamoah Gyan that although she is unhappy about what a DNA controversy will become an insult for her kids, she fully welcomes the decision because it will vindicate her.

Gifty Gyan met Asamoah Gyan in 2002 and married him in 2013 after they had dated for 11 years. She got pregnant in 2005 and gave birth to the player’s firstborn Frederick Asamoah Gyan.

MyNewsGh.com earlier confirmed that Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan did NOT ask for a DNA test of his three children with his wife but it was rather a request his elder brother, Baffuor Gyan who survives on his younger active brother put out and leaked to the media.

It is, however, true that Asamoah Gyan has filed for a divorce in order to be able to remarry. He intends to marry ‘popular’ socialite Nina Atalah, former wife of Buju Banton and ex-girlfriend of Stephen Appiah, John Dumelo and allegedly, Ibrahim Mahama.

A highly placed source inside the Gyan family has confidentially informed MyNewsGH.com about how the family is heavily against the decision of Asamoah Gyan, but the only person he listened to, aside from his brother Baffour Gyan, is his mum who is late.

Documents MyNewsGh.com has obtained from the court process also revealed that Baffour Gyan ia alleged to have scanned his younger brother’s signature into it requesting an order for a DNA testing of the kids. The family source hinted us that Asamoah Gyan confirms he and his brother had jokingly discussed DNA testing for their kids after their boxer Emmanuel ‘Gameboy’ Tagoe’s DNA test for his kids came negative against him but it was not something he was willing to pursue because Gifty began life with him from way back 2002.

We intend to later put out all the details on Gifty Gyan’s alleged first ‘marriage of convenience’ aged 16 to get a UK visa in 2002 for medical treatment with the knowledge of a broke Asamoah Gyan who was with Liberty Professionals at the time.

Asamoah Gyan Football career

Asamoah Gyan began his football career in 2003 with Ghanaian Premier League club Liberty Professionals scoring ten goals in sixteen matches and then spent three seasons with Serie A club Udinese via two seasons loan at Modena. In 2008, Gyan joined Ligue 1 club Rennes, netting fourteen times in forty-eight league matches during two seasons. In 2010, Gyan joined Premier League club, Sunderland, breaking the club’s transfer record and netting on ten occasions in thirty-four Premier League matches during two seasons.

In 2011, Gyan joined Al Ain of the UAE Pro-League on loan and became the league’s top-goalscorer, scoring 24 times in 27 matches. In the following season, Gyan permanently joined Al Ain and once again became the league’s top-goalscorer while he helped Al Ain retain the UAE Pro-League title, scoring an impressive 28 goals in 32 matches. In the 2013–14 season, Gyan scored on 44 occasions in 40 matches with Al Ain.