Essien’s Divorce Reports False – Family

Reliable information reaching citinewsroom.com indicates that, former Ghanaian midfielder, Micheal Essien and his wife, Akosua Puni, have not divorced as reported.

Reports circulating have suggested that Akosua Puni left her matrimonial home because she could no longer bear her husband's cheating nature.

Akosua, had on countless times claimed that Essien is very loyal.

The reports also say their marriage collapsed after Gambian actress based in Ghana, Princess Shyngle, alleged that she dated the footballer for some months before she got to know that he was married.

But family sources have told citinewsroom.com that the two are still married, and that the reports circulating are figments of people’s imagination.

The news of Michael Essien's divorce comes few days after news of Asamoah Gyan’s ongoing divorce proceedings became public.

Gyan, who is reported to have filed for divorce from his wife of five years, and has also requested that a DNA test be carried out on his kids to confirm if he’s their real father.