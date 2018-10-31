Essien’s Wife Akosua Puni Allegedly Packs Out Of His House

It’s the week of scandals! GhanaCelebrities.Com has just gotten wind of another brewing scandal and what do you know, it involves another footballer!

Asamoah Gyan has gotten himself a partner in misery as Michael Essien might also be set for divorce per what we’ve been told from the U.K.

Recently, Princess Shyngle revealed some pretty deep secrets about all the big men she has chopped down as part of her ashawobrity lifestyle. In an interview with Delay, Shyngle revealed that she’s had past relationships with Michael Essien, confidently proclaiming to the world that for one year, whilst he was still married, she and the former Black Stars midfield powerhouse were banging each other.

That bombshell revelation came and went without any repercussions, or so you’ll think.

However, GhanaCelebrities has heard from a source that Essien might now be paying for that chopping down he did behind his wife’s back as Akosua Puni is said to be done with him.

Allegedly, Puni has packed out all her stuff and left Michael’s house for him to chop down Princess Shyngle or any other ‘ashawobrity’ he feels like banging behind his wife’s back.

Many men are able to cheat for years and get away with it but Essien was unlucky, Shyngle came out on live tv and told the whole world and thus, he’s now paying for it.

As the saying goes, the evil that men do….