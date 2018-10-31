Bisa Kdei Officially Drops Video For new Track “Pocket”

The much awaited music video of ‘Pocket’ by Bisa Kdei featuring Sarkodie is out.

‘Pocket’ is an inspirational song that encourages people facing challenges in life, not to give up.

‘Pocket’ has a true story-telling video which brings the lyrics of both artistes to live. Bisa Kdei touches the heart with his magical voice, and Sarkodie blesses the song with his deep verses.

After several collaborations between Bisa Kdei and Sarkodie, including Chingam, Kutu, etc, ‘Pocket’ is to the first video both musicians have featured in.

The visuals was directed by Yaw Skyface.

See the video from below:

