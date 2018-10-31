Beyonce Recreates Toni Braxton Album Cover For Halloween

Beyonce has paid tribute to R&B singer Toni Braxton for Halloween.

Queen Bey unveiled a recreation of the singer’s self-titled 1993 album cover shots in a series of Instagram posts on Tuesday.

Beyonce was praised on social media for a perfect recreation of the R&B singers iconic look, with short hair, gold jewellery, and a leather jacket.

She named herself Phoni Braxton and paid tribute to the singer in her posts.

“Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends. Thank you for the countless bops,” she wrote.

“Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured. Loving you always. Have a Happy Halloween my Kings and Queens.”

The Halloween homage delighted Toni Braxton who on seeing the tribute responded on social media with equal affection.

“Phoni Braxton!? NEVER!!! How do you look better than me on MY album cover? I LOVE IT, Such a superstar! Thanks for the love sis!” she tweeted.

On social media fans were moved by the affection the singers had praised on one another.

It is also not the first time Beyonce has paid homage to 90’s superstars. She has previously dressed up as, Lil’ Kim, Janet Jackson and Salt n Pepa.