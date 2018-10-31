Kwaw Kese urges Musicians to Pay Attention to Their Health

Ghanaian rapper, Kwaw Kese, well known as “Abodam” has urged fellow musicians to pay extra attention to their health.

According to him, musicians should be health conscious….. Stating that, performing on stage weeks after weeks do not necessarily mean one is fit.

Speaking in an interview with JoyNews right after his performance at the just ended Stonebwoy’s “Ashaiman to the world” concert he said, “I think it’s time we pay attention to our health as musicians.

“I don’t think going to see a psychiatrist is a bad thing, mental health is real and a lot of people are going through it and they don’t even know.

“So am telling everyone out there to try and see their psychiatrist at least once in a while. He said