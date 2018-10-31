PHOTOS: Yvonne Nelson’s Daughter, Ryn Roberts 1st Anniversary

They say time flies and that statement is so true. Yvonne Nelson’s daughter turned one yesterday, and we were very excited excited to see baby Ryn looking all beautiful as she celebrated her first birthday.

Yvonne Nelson threw a party for RYN which was graced by people by all walks of life and particularly children. Celebrities who graced the first birthday ceremony of RYN included, Yvonne Okoro, John Dumelo, Coded, Prince David Osei amongst others.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW;

