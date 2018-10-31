Each GMB Evictee To Get GH¢5,000

Adepa

Contestants of this year's TV3 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant who will be evicted from the 13 weeks competition will take home GH¢5,000 each.

Consequently, each of the three contestants evicted from the show, so far, are to receive their package which will also include exercise books from one of the key sponsors, Heaven Black Mosquito Spray & Coil.

The co-host of the show, Johnnie Hughes, announced the juicy package for contestants during Sunday's live performance, which saw Western Region's Adepa being evicted.

She became the third person to be evicted from the competition after Dzifa and Nuo from the Volta and Upper West Regions respectively.

The contestants are to use the money to undertake any social project of their choice to benefit their society, while the exercise books are to be distributed to deprived schools in their region.

This year's GMB, which is under the catchphrase 'This Is The Life', has been running for the last six weeks amidst education, display of beautiful culture, and entertainment.

The show airs every Sunday at 8:00 pm on TV3 and is live on all social media platforms.