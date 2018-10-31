Curtis B To Drop 3 Singles

Curtis B (middle) in a pose with Bullet and Wendy Shay

Hiplife artiste Ismaila Sumaila Charway, popularly known as Curtis B, will release three singles in December this year.

The three singles— 'Dance With Me', 'Wonkoaa' and 'Soro Nipa'— are mid-tempos songs sung in English and Twi, with a fusion of old school beats, rap and hip-hop.

The three singles are part of the songs on his upcoming album titled 'The Girl Is Mine', which will be released in March next year.

Curtis B did all the leading vocals while several sound engineers, including Class Beat, Big J, did the instrumentals.

Currently, his management is promoting all the three songs on the streets, social media, online downloading sites and mainstream media.

The hiplife artiste said the three singles would motivate the youth to aspire for greater heights despite the challenges they may be going through in life.

Curtis added, “I am coming out big and I believe Ghanaians would love these singles and have fun with it.”

He revealed that three videos to promote the songs are also ready and will be released a week after the songs have been promoted.

As part of his efforts to develop his musical career, Curtis B is currently working on a number projects with some of the top stars in the music industry.