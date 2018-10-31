Don’t Compare Me To Others - Stonebwoy

Ghanaian dancehall cum reggae artiste, Stonebwoy, has stated that he has no competitor in the music industry currently.

According to the “My Name” music fame, he is far ahead in the music game and has no co-equal as far as music is concern in Ghana.

He further added that, judging from the massive crowd at his “Ashaiman to the world” concert, there’s no doubt that he is a big performer.

Speaking to journalists moments after his historic “Ashaiman to the World” concert he said, “What you saw at the Fantasy Dome was a free concert.

“I am not in competition with anybody and even if I was, you can see the difference. You all came and saw (the huge crowd that showed up.”

“People came in buses and it was free not a sold out event. This is also a free event and you can see the crowd that we commanded”, he said.

Some of the stars who performed at the concert included Samini, Sarkodie, Episode, Kofi Kinata, Article Wan, Obibinii , Nautica, Liwin, Donzy, Okomfo Kwadee, KelvinBwoy, Edem, D-Black, Guru, Teephlow, Kwaw Kese and many more.