Kings Entertainment To Organize A Workshop For Musicians In Brong Ahafo

A Sunyani-based record label, Kings Entertainment, has hinted of their plans to organize a workshop for musicians in the Brong Ahafo region.

Speaking in an interview with Newshuntermag.com, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kings Entertainment, Nana Kofi Yeboah Seth, widely known as King Setho, stated that it is the aim of his outfit to help talents in the region who are encountering a lot of challenges.

He disclosed that the subject for the workshop will be on "basic promotional idea".

When asked about the challenges that the musicians in the region faces, he mentioned, "Financial Challenges, Lack of basic promotional idea and quality of musical content."

He added that too much ego on the part of the musicians is worrying.

Envisaging the future of Brong Ahafo music, King Setho posited that the future will be bright if the musicians focus--and produce good and quality songs.

He indicated that the record label seeks to capitalize on the growing entertainment market across the world through the production and promotion of high-quality music.

So far, Kings Entertainment has signed seven (7) budding musicians, namely; Minister Benjamin, Lydia Asumaduwaa, Gee Boy, Ice Mani, Nana Simple, Passion and