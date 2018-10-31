modernghana logo

The Baptism Of Adam Revealed!!
1 hour ago | Industry News

Yvonne Nelson Shares Classic Film On Daughter’s Birthday Party

Actress Yvonne Nelson has shared some memorable video from the first birthday party of her beautiful daughter, Ryn Roberts.

The actress’ video captures some joyful moment with her friends and family during the one year birthday party of her daughter.

The video knocked off with the preparation of the actress’ little angel for the grand event and zeroed in on the actual party which was held on Monday, 29th October.

Jamie Roberts Ryn’s father was conspicuously present for the special moment which brought together family and friends from the showbiz industry.

