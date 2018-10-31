modernghana logo

43 minutes ago | General News

Confirmed: NPP's Hopeson Adorye engages Gifty Osei

Adomonline.com
Gospel musician, Empress Gifty Osei, will soon be wedded by a member of the communications team of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hopeson Yaovi Adorye.

There were rumours last week that Hopeson Adorye was getting married to Gifty Osei but Empress Gifty Osei denied the rumour.

But Adomonline.com reports that the two will be walking down the aisle soon.

Mr Hopeson Adorye who is also the Deputy National Security Coordinator in charge of Airports, announced on his Facebook wall that he was engaged to the Gospel musician, Gifty Osei.

Check out Hopeson’s facebook status update below:

Gifty Osei and her husband, Prophet Prince Elisha Osei, ended their ten-year marriage, in 2017.

Hopeson Adoye’s wife also passed away that same year.

