'E With Becks' Now Airs on Sundays at 5pm

The well-acclaimed entertainment show, E With Becks, has once again changed its airing time to reach more of its cherished viewers.

The show, hosted by the dynamic Becky, will now air at 5 pm on Sundays and will be repeated on Mondays at 10 am.

The change, necessitated by some alterations in schedules on the Joy Prime channel, will also enable viewers to catch the show at a more convenient time.

The next episode of the exciting entertainment show at the new airing time will host award-winning afro-pop musician Fuse ODG.

The UK-based Ghanaian act will not only show viewers his humorous side, but he may just have a solution to the longstanding woes of Ghana’s music industry.

This conversation will live up to the standards of the likes of legendary boxer Azumah Nelson, award-winning dancehall acts Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale, and self-acclaimed wealthy young man Ibrah One amongst many other renowned showbiz personalities who have already been on the show.

Showbiz just got better packaging and it airs this and every Sunday at 5 pm on the Joy Prime channel.