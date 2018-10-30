Teephlow Bags 8 Nominations At Central Music Awards 2018

The VGMA record of the year award winner Teephlow, has earned 8 nominations at the just launched Central Music Awards 2018. The rapper who is known for his lyrical dexterity is the current best rapper.

The Knust graduate turned rapper, shot to fame through the last 2 music group and has since remained relevant to the music industry.

He was nominated in the following categories:

1. Best Rapper

2. High life Song of the year - Forgive

3. Song of the year - State of The Art

4. Best Collaboration - Forgive ft Adina

5. Best Video - State of the Art

6. Artist of the Year

7. Best Management

8. Hip hop Song of the year - Preach

When reached on these nominations, the young rapper responded " as usual I'm looking forward to an exciting event this year".

He went on to praised the new managers of the events for their professionalism which was largely not there in previous years.

TEEPHLOW is out promoting his new single titled FORGIVE which featured the songstress Adina.

Link below:

https://m.soundcloud.com/teephlow/forgive