2 hours ago | New Release

Wiz Child drops his much anticipated banger dubbed Njelaa

Hassan Nankwe / Modern Ghana
Without a doubt the hardest working Northern Ghanaian artist in the country, Wiz Child drops “NjeLaa” another single in less than a month of 2 from the release of his song featured Maccasio “Ti Gariya”.

Wiz Child is switching it up on this one, bringing the music down a notch. The vibe on this single is quality and sure would be another hit single under his belt. Listen to the single below and share your thoughts.

Have a feel of this banger and don't forget to share

DOWNLOAD HERE

Hassan Nankwe
Hassan Nankwe Northern Region Correspondent

