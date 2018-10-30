Without a doubt the hardest working Northern Ghanaian artist in the country, Wiz Child drops “NjeLaa” another single in less than a month of 2 from the release of his song featured Maccasio “Ti Gariya”.
Wiz Child is switching it up on this one, bringing the music down a notch. The vibe on this single is quality and sure would be another hit single under his belt. Listen to the single below and share your thoughts.
Have a feel of this banger and don't forget to share
Wiz Child drops his much anticipated banger dubbed Njelaa
