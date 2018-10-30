B4bonah Enlists M.anifest for Karma -- Listen

Ghanaian hiphop heads, B4bonah and M.anifest, have joined lyrical forces on Karma, which was released yesterday.

Produced byProd by Dream Jay & Anel Worldwide, the song is among B4bonah’s most recent submissions. A VGMA honouree, B4bonah is best known for “Dear God”, the inspirational joint with which he broke into Ghana’s music industry. Since then, he has released impressive follow-ups as “My Girl”, “Sofo Moko”, and “Adom Bi”

Listen to the song below

https://soundcloud.com/b4bonah/karma-feat-manifest