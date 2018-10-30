Adepa Grabs 5 Nominations @ Central Music Awards

New music sensation Adepa who is based in Assin Fosu in the Central Region has had five nominations in this year’s Central Music Awards.

She was nominated for New Artist of the Year, Dancehall Song of the Year, Highlife song of the Year, Female vocalist of the Year and Best Management Team for her management.

Adepa released her first single ‘Condemn’ in April, 2018.

The song has gained rotation on a lot of radio stations both in and outside the Central Region.

She later released a ‘refix’ version of Shatta Wale's ‘Gringo’ and followed with ‘Come Chop.’

She is currently preparing to release another song titled ‘Holiday’.

Central Music Awards is an award scheme organised by Candymania Entertainment to reward musicians who either come from the Central Region or live there.