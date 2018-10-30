Stonebwoy, Samini, Sarkodie, Others Shut down Ashaiman

Stonebwoy performing on stage

The fifth edition of the 'Ashaiman To Da World' concert was held last Saturday at the Saka Saka Park at Ashaiman.

The musical concert, which was organised by Stonebwoy, attracted over 30,000 thousand music fans from all walks of life.

It witnessed historic live performances from rapper Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Samini, Kofi Kinaata, Lilwin, Kwaw Kese, Edem, Guru, Teephlow, D-Black, Freda Rhymes, Kelvin Boy, Episode, Article Wan and a host of others.

Sarkodie's performance at the concert will be remembered as the best put up by any artiste this year.

The BET award winner delivered on his earlier promise to provide the best of entertainment for his fans at Ashaiman on the night. He was, indeed, one of the best artistes on that night.

Known for delivering mid and fast tempo songs, Sarkodie dished out most of his popular songs.

His great vocal versatility, dynamic movements and general stage charisma got the fans applauding non-stop during his performance on stage.

Lilwin also made his presence felt on the night as he arrived on stage in his ‘Superman’ outfit and delivered an excellent performance.

Other artistes such as Guru, Kofi Kinaata, Kwaw Kese and Edem also performed creditably to the satisfaction of music fans present at the event.

They left no stone unturned at the show, as they gave out hits in continuity to thrill music fans gathered at the event.

Okomfo Kwadee, who was among the surprise artistes, performed most of his popular old tunes.

When Kwadee took over the stage, he performed brilliantly, wowing the music fans at the event.

Stonebwoy and Samini also climaxed the concert with their outstanding performances.