La Meme Gang For Club Shandy Night

Rising music group, La Meme Gang, is set to treat students of the University of Professional Studies (UPS) in Accra to exciting performances on November 3.

The group will perform some of their interesting songs like 'Yaa Baby', 'Stay Woke', 'Stables', 'Mad Op', among others.

Dubbed 'Club Shandy Block Out Party', the event is connecting with students of the various tertiary students to push the Club Shandy brand to them.

“We are using La Meme Gang to create more fun and generate awareness for the beverage,” DJ Shagy, head of programmes at DSG, indicated.

Live FM and GHOne TV‘s Sheldon, McFly, DJ Endowed, M.O.B and Big Stan will be on deck to support with hit songs.

There will also be open bar, grills, temporary tattooes, art exhibitions, graffiti paintings and 'pose on the Shady swing', among many others, to entertain students.

Club Shandy is described as a refreshing beverage with a touch of lemon extract which gives it an invigorating taste.

It has a low alcohol by volume (ABV) content of two percent and appeals to fun lovers and individuals who generally enjoy their drink with low alcohol content.