Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Ryn Celebrates First Birthday In Style

Yvonne Nelson and Ryn

Ryn Roberts, daughter of actress Yvonne Nelson, turned a year on Monday, October 29, and she was celebrated in a grand style by her mother and friends.

Yvonne shared photos and videos of Ryn with ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Majid Michel and others and expressed her utmost love to her baby girl.

According to her, Ryn’s birthday is an emotional day for her.

“We all love you. Mum, dad, granny, grand dad, booliboos love you. Happy birthday,” she also said in the video she shared on Monday.

A lot of Yvonne Nelson's followers, friends and some Ghanaians also shared photos of Ryn to wish her happy birthday.

A day to the birthday, Yvonne also organised a private party for Ryn and her friends at her East Legon Hills home in Accra.

The beautiful event on Sunday attracted a lot of children and adults.

Among them were John Dumelo, Yvonne Okoro, Prince David Osei, Trigmatic, Coded of 4×4 fame, Kweku Elliot and Regina Van-Helvert.

The rest were Pearl Nyarko (Miss Malaika 2017), Belinda Dzattah, Ekow Smith Asante, Fred Nuamah, Pascal Amanfo and a host of others, including Ryn's dad Jamie Roberts.

On Monday, Yvonne, together with Ryn and Jamie Roberts, made a donation to babies at the maternity ward of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) in Accra.

She donated babies' products and dresses to babies through their mothers at as a present from Ryn Robert to the babies on her birthday.