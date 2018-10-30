My Son Is My Life – Wizkid

While the dust is yet to settle on the controversial/erotic video of Wizkid’s latest song, ‘Fever’, featuring music sensation, Tiwa Savage, he has yet again set the social media ablaze with the declaration that his third son, Zion is his life, confirming that he loves him more than his other children, Tife and Ayo.

Recall that speculations have since gone viral that the self-acclaimed ‘Starboy’ may love Zion more than his first two children, Tife and Ayo.

While celebrating Zion’s one year birthday over the weekend, Wizkid made the confession in a post on his Instagram page. He posted a photo of Zion with the caption; “My love, my life, my light, my everything. Thank God! Baby boy 1, I love u Zion.” Wizkid’s open declaration confirms lingering speculations that he values Zion, his third child from his third baby mama, Jada Pollock, who is also his girlfriend and international manager.