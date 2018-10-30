Stonebwoy Confirms Leaving Zylofon Media

Stonebwoy has disclosed that his business relationship with his record label Zylofon Music, has not gotten any better.

In the wake of this, the ‘Tomorrow’ hit maker said in an interview on Joy FM on Monday that he will not extend his contract with the record company when it expires.

“I will like to exit,” he told the host Lexis Bill.

When asked if he was happy at Zylofon Music, Stonebwoy replied with an emphatic “no”.

He noted that he had wanted to bale out of the contract but had to stay when some issues got resolved.

According to him, even though Zylofon has good plans for the entertainment industry, some elements in the company have shown dislike for him.

In March 2018, there was an altercation between Stonebwoy’s team and some management executives of Zylofon Music.

He fired gunshots at some Zylofon staff who had gone to him at Champs Bar to have a car (they claim was for the company) from Stonebwoy.

Earlier, Stonebwoy who had gone to perform at the University of Ghana, allegedly asked his team to take off all Zylofon Cash insignia.

Later, Kumi Guitar who is the first signee onto Zylofon Music did a song to caution Stonebwoy. In the song titled ‘Gyae’ Kumi sought to advise the dance hall artiste not to ward off investors like CEO of Zylofon Music Nana Appiah Mensah from the entertainment industry.

Willi Roi, a manager at the Zylofon Arts Club has on countless occasion shown preference of Shatta Wale over Stonebwoy.

Sources say Stonebwoy was unhappy that his showbiz rival, Shatta Wale was also signed on to Zylofon Music record label.

Willi Roi

He has also made public pronouncements which suggest that he is not fond of the ‘Baafira’ singer.

Recently, he has been accused of withholding from Stonebwoy, an international deal meant for him.

Stonebwoy was singed on to Zylofon Music record label in June 2018.

Other musicians on the label include Obibini, Joyce Blessing, Shatta Wale and Becca.