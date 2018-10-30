NPP’s Hopeson Adorye Confirms Engagement To Gifty Osei

NPP loyalist, Hopeson Adorye has finally confirmed rumours of being engaged to Gospel musician Gifty Osei.

Rumours broke over the weekend that Mr. Hopeson Adorye who is currently the deputy national security coordinator in charge of Airports has announced on his Facebook page that he’s engaged to Gospel musician Gifty Osei.

Meanwhile, gospel music Gifty Osei who ended her marriage with her ex-hubby Prophet Prince Elisa over unknown reason earlier denied the rumours of being engaged to Mr. Adorye.

Interestingly, Mr. Hopeson Adorye had taken to his Facebook wall to put a rest on the rumours over his engagement gospel singer Gifty Osei.

riends have since congratulated them on their engagement on Facebook.