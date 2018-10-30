No Bad Blood Between Stonebwoy, Zylofon - Bulldog

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, has refuted reports suggesting that Zylofon Music does not like dancehall artiste Stonebwoy.

He noted that the dancehall artiste may have personal issues with some people on the music label but that does not imply Zylofon Music does not like him.

Bulldog, who is Artiste Manager and Head of Zylofon Music, was reacting to revelations by Artiste Manager and Entertainment critic, Mr Logic on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM that R. Kelly and Teddy Riley had sent messages that they wanted to collaborate with Stonebwoy, who is signed to Zylofon Music.

Mr Logic disclosed that Willie Roi, who is Artiste & Repertoire (A&R) Manager at Zylofon Music, refused to pass on that information to Stonebwoy and his management.

Some industry persons and the general have criticised Willie Roi and Zylofon Music for the development. Some have even concluded that it shows the clear hatred some persons have for the dancehall artiste.

Stonebwoy’s time at Zylofon Music hasn’t been without drama. There was a nasty incident at the Champs Bar at Paloma in March this year where Stonebwoy fired a warning shot and Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson (Bulldog) allegedly tried to seize the dancehall act’s car keys.

With Stonebowy indicating that he has no plans of renewing the Zylofon Music contract he signed in June 2017 because all is not well at the label, Bulldog said there is no problem.

“What you might think [is] a problem might not be a problem,” he said and added that, “let’s not make it like Zylofon hates Stonebwoy, Zylofon doesn’t.”

According to him, all issues between Stonebwoy and Zylofon Music “have been patched up.”

Bulldog stressed that “what Stonebwoy is saying now is more Willie Roi” and that, the Willie Roi-Stonebwoy issue was way before Zylofon Music.

“Stonebwoy has the right to say that Willie Roi doesn’t like him,” he added.

Bulldog played a key role in the organization of Shatta Wale’s ‘Reign’ album launch at the Fantasy Dome at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra on October 13.

After publicly declaring that he prevented Stonebwoy and Samini from performing at the concert, because of security concerns, Bulldog interestingly revealed that he didn’t attend Stonebwoy’s ‘Ashaiman to the World’ concert.

He explained that “I had a family call…I can’t disclose that on air.” That is why he was absent from the concert which was held at the Ashaiman Sakasaka Park on Saturday, October 27.