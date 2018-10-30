NPP’s Hopeson Adorye engages Gospel Musician Gifty Osei?

In the last few days, rumours have suggested that gospel musician Empress Gifty Osei, is about to get married again, after her first marriage failed.

Even though she has come out to debunk marriage rumours, a recent Facebook post by a known member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hopeson Adorye, proves that the gospel musician may have found new love.

Hopeson, a member of the NPP communications team updated his relationship status on Facebook, indicating that he is engaged to Gifty Osei.

Attempts to reach Gifty Osei to confirm the truth or otherwise of Hopeson’s post has been unsuccessful, but she has been dropping subtle hints of a relationship with the politician after he updated his post.

In one of Gifty’s Facebook updates, she writes: “My ‘Hopes’ is in u Christ Jesus. Thank you Lord!!!”

Reports also prove that the two have been seen together at public places a number of times.

While some have suggested that this could be a mere stunt, others have also stated that it could real love.

Hopeson Adorye, who is the Deputy National Security Coordinator in charge of Airports lost his wife in March 2017 after battling with cancer.

Hopeson, since his Facebook update on October 25, 2018, has received a lot of congratulatory messages from well wishers.

Last year, news had it that Gifty Osei had divorced her husband of 10 years, Prophet Prince Elisha Osei.

The award-winning songstress is known for hit songs like ‘Aseda,’ ‘Adom’ ‘Ayeyi,’ ‘Kamafo,’ among others.