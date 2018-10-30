Stonebwoy To Leave Zylofon Over alleged Sabotage

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, well known as Stonebwoy has hinted he may not extend his contract with Zylofon Music.

His comment comes after musician and radio pundit, Mr Logic, alleged on Hitz FM that American superstars R. Kelly and Teddy Riley had sent messages that they wanted to collaborate with Stonebwoy, Zylofon Music signee but information was withheld from him.

“He got a text message from the US’ Teddy Riley and R Kelly. The two big American artistes wanted a collaboration with Stonebwoy. Then Willie told me, ‘you see this, I won’t pass this information to Stonebwoy because this guy is stubborn,” Mr Logic reportedly said.

The obviously pissed Stonebwoy on hearing the news questioned, “He is supposed to be my manager, why would he hold back such vital information from his artiste… this is something that will project your artiste, so why would you block it?”

“I would like to exit, as for Willie de33 by his deeds…we all shall know him, you know he doesn’t like me.

“I’m actually happy because this is where work speaks, this is where divinity speaks…this is information for me…,” he averred.