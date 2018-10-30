modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY The Baptism Of Adam Revealed!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
30 minutes ago | General News

Yvonne Nelson's baby Ryn Spends First Birthday with Kufuor

Adomonline.com | Dennis Adu
Yvonne Nelson and former President Kufuor with Ryn
Yvonne Nelson and former President Kufuor with Ryn

Actress Yvonne Nelson has shared celebratory photos and videos of her daughter Ryn Roberts’ first birthday on Instagram.

The videos shared reveal that Ryn celebrated her day with former President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor.

She posted two photos with the caption: “Today is an emotional day for me. My Baby is 1” with smiling emojis.

10302018110616 qulxocb543 rynyvonnenelsonsdaughter

Yvonne Nelson’s daughter – Ryn Roberts

10302018110616 qulxoca443 prezjohnagyekumkuffouryvonnenelsonbaby

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor
Watch the video below:

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1“You must play the game of life to WIN. That is the only way a game should be played”

By: Kevin Abdulrahman quot-img-1
body-container-line