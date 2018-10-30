Bulldog Breaks Silence over R. Kelly, Teddy Riley collabo with Stonebwoy

Artiste Manager and Head of Zylofon Music has revealed that he was unaware of requests from American music stars R. Kelly and Teddy Riley to collaborate with Stonebwoy.

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, says he only got to know of such collaboration on Monday, October 29.

He was reacting to revelations by Artiste Manager and Entertainment critic, Mr Logic on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM that R. Kelly and Teddy Riley had sent messages that they wanted to collaborate with Stonebwoy, who is signed to Zylofon Music.

Mr Logic disclosed that Willie Roi, who is Artiste & Repertoire (A&R) Manager at Zylofon Music, refused to pass on that information to Stonebwoy and his management.

R. Kelly

“He got a text message from the US. Teddy Riley and R. Kelly, it was two big American artistes wanted a collabo with Stonebwoy and then Willie told me, ‘you see this, I won’t pass this info to Stonebwoy because this guy is stubborn.’”

He quizzed why he would withhold such critical information from Stonebwoy, Willie Roi still said “no.”

Willie Roi, reacting to the allegation, told KMJ that “they were looking at Zylofon portfolio and they choose Stonebwoy to do a collaboration with, that is the choice of artiste they wanted to do a collaboration with. We are still waiting.”

He noted that such collaboration does not happen in a day. According to him, the collaboration is “not dead” and “we are still waiting for their schedules and then they will give us the time that we will go to the States.”

Stonebwoy

Reacting to the revelation that has shocked many, Stonebwoy noted, in an interview on Behind the Fame on Drive Time on Joy FM with Lexis Bill, that Mr Logic “did tell me [there was] something big…he did specify that when I came back home he was going to tell.”

Asked why he Willie Roi didn’t pass on the information to him, the dancehall act, who said he wasn’t surprised by the turn of events, said: “if he is supposed to be a manager, why would you hold back such information from your artiste…something that will push your artiste.”

Bulldog wadding into the issue told Andy Dosty in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM that he wasn’t aware and “I just heard it yesterday [Monday, October 29].”

He recalled that when he was with Kumi Guitar, also signed to Zylofon Music, in New York, he got a message from a gentleman who said he got his number from Willie Roi.

According to him, the gentleman said he was linked to Teddy Riley and he needed Kumi to pass through an event. Bulldog said they couldn’t honour that invitation because of their schedule.

Asked if the collaboration request reached his office, Bulldog said: “it didn’t come to my office…it is his [Willie Roi] office…he is responsible for it.”

The Artiste Manager and Head of Zylofon Music noted that the said text message Willie Roi received wasn’t a general text message so he didn’t know about it,.

He said, “Willie Roi explained that he needed the deal to be concretized” before he proceeds further.