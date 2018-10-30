Joyce Blessing Arrives In Canada Ahead Of ‘I Swerve You’ Tour

Ghanaian top-notch gospel singer Joyce Blessing has finally arrived in Canada ahead of her much envisioned ‘I Swerve You’ tour as promised earlier by her.

Even with her baby bump, the award winning singer’s alacrity to push forward to augment her musical territory has been very formidable.

The Zylofon Music songstress who has started a media tour already in Toronto, Ontario is set to headline her major event on 3rd November, in Toronto dubbed ‘The Joyce Blessing Live in Concert’ event organized by Kids for Kids Foundation.

The I Swerve crooner will deliver an energetic and electrifying performance to patrons and music lovers who will join her to worship and praise God at the Apostle’s Continuation Church in Toronto. The gospel singer will visit other cities in Canada including Montreal and Edmonton.

Joyce Blessing for the Past few months has performed in over 20 states in America as part of her tour and is set to finish up with another event in Chicago on the 25th of November after her Canada Tour.

Kindly check out her latest worship single ‘Onyankop