Jiggy Waz Out With New Song ‘Faded

Afro-beat and Ghanaian rapper, Jiggy Waz has realized another hot single dubbed “Faded”.

According to the The TSK Records signee, this brand new song is for the listening pleasure of his fans. This masterpiece was produced by Kv-Bangerz. Update your playlist with this.

The TSK Record Label signee says the track is to show how talented he is and to also prove to Ghanaians how blessed he is when it comes to rap music.

Jiggy Waz in 2018 has released bangers like “Sugar” and “Camera”.