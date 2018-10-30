How my preaching against tithes rendered me poor, jobless - Gospel Musician

Atteh Paul in an interview on Lark TV said that his campaign against tithe has crumbled his finances and affected his career.

Eastern Region gospel artiste of the year nominee Atteh Paul has cried out over his poor financial status since he began to preach against payment of tithes in churches.

According to him, since then, he had lost businesses, clients and opportunities.

‘‘From my experience with these people who stop at nothing, if you dare speak out against the lies many of them are telling, you are in for a lot".

”They fought me on every realm. I lost every business client, I used to MC a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 5 events monthly and I used to charge more than a million Cedis per event. I haven’t MCed in 2 years.

”They went as far as trying to get me sacked from work so I can be without much of a ‘crown’ and ‘frozen’.

”All I do now is teach the Bible from home online and in my weakness, his great strength prevails. My God, I pray that the river of truth that is flowing from your mouth NEVER ceases and in the weakness of whatever persecution may come, God’s strength in you will prevail.”