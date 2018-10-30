Obour Offers Scholarship To SHS Graduates

The President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obour, has granted scholarships to three senior high school graduates.

He did this through the Christiana Addo Memorial Foundation (CAMF), an initiative named after his late mother.

The foundation will support the students to pursue courses at tertiary institutions.

The three beneficiaries of the scholarship are Barbara Aggrey of the College of Health and Wellbeing, Kintampo; Daniela Adjeiwaa of St. Monica's Training College, Mampong – Ashanti and Humeni Gideon of the University of Education, Winneba.

According to Frank Essuman, coordinator of the foundation, “granting this scholarship is in line with the vision of the foundation which is to support young students to acquire meaningful education while being conscious of their hygiene.”

He further assured that that the foundation had put in place measures to help the youth of the Juaso community and its environs.

Oh his part, MUSIGA President Obour said the gesture in in keeping with his dream to help support the less privileged in the Juaso community in the Ashanti Region – where he comes from.

“Granting the scholarship is in line with my mother's dream of supporting the underprivileged in our community. Apart from the scholarships, we have supported a number of youths in the area in terms of hygiene by giving them basic toiletries to improve their personal hygiene,” he said.

After the death of their mother the late Christiana Addo two years ago, Obour and his siblings set up the foundation to support the youth in the Asante Akyem Constituency through donation of personal hygiene items, clean up campaigns and sourcing jobs for them.