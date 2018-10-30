Stonebwoy Speaks After Historic 'Ashaiman to the World' concert

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy says he is humbled by the huge success chalked by the 2018 edition of his Ashaiman to the World concert over the weekend.

According to him, after pulling an estimated 50,000 to once venue for the 2018 edition, he can only be grateful.

On Saturday night, the dancehall act, together with some big names in the music industry, successfully held this year’s Ashaiman to the World concert.

This year’s concert, which is in its 5th year, at the Ashaiman Sakasaka Park saw impressive performances from Sarkodie, Kwaw Kese, Edem, Epixode, Okomfo Kwadee, Guru, D-Black, Samini, Lilwin and a host of others.

Commenting on the success of the concert in an interview on Behind the Fame on Drive Time on Joy FM with Lexis Bill, the ‘Run Go’ sit singer said he is “humbled.”

He said the success clearly means “all the works, putting in money blood and sweat is being appreciated.”

Stonebwoy noted the successes chalked so far from the concert inspires him to do more. “This is something we want to build for the whole nation.”

The main aim of the concert, he said, is “to show appreciation to the masses…to put smiles… to brighten the corner [Ashaiman]” where he comes from.

He noted that there is no support for the concert “but we wouldn’t wait for them [sponsors]” to organise the event.

“This is by far the biggest outdoor concert in Ghana,” he said and added that it has every big artiste “come and show support.”

Apart from the concert, Stonebwoy said he actively doing others things to give back to society.

He said he has the Livingston Foundation which supports society in several ways.