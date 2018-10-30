Shatta Wale, Olamide, Others Thrill @ BF Suma Concert

It was a night of music and fun as some of Ghana and Nigeria’s biggest music acts took turns to thrill hundreds of music lovers on Saturday night.

The music enthusiasts gathered at the Fantasy Dome at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra to celebrate the 10th anniversary of American health and wellness company, BF Suma in Africa.

With the exception of MzVee, who couldn’t make it, the concert witnessed some exciting performances from Shatta Wale, Olamide, Tiwa Savage, Wendy Shay, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Adina, La Même Gang (Darko Vibes, others) and Dope Nation.

See some photos from the concert below:

