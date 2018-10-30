modernghana logo

1 hour ago | General News

Shatta Wale, Olamide, Others Thrill @ BF Suma Concert

MyJoyOnline
It was a night of music and fun as some of Ghana and Nigeria’s biggest music acts took turns to thrill hundreds of music lovers on Saturday night.

The music enthusiasts gathered at the Fantasy Dome at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra to celebrate the 10th anniversary of American health and wellness company, BF Suma in Africa.

With the exception of MzVee, who couldn’t make it, the concert witnessed some exciting performances from Shatta Wale, Olamide, Tiwa Savage, Wendy Shay, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Adina, La Même Gang (Darko Vibes, others) and Dope Nation.

See some photos from the concert below:

1029201850639_l5gsj8v331_7173694350342_9468911251156.jpeg

1029201850639_txobrfdq5l_4299337401727_1341391946809.jpeg

1029201850639_0g730m4yxt_7827086078313_9237894613088.jpeg

1029201850639_osjvm0y442_888043782984_5734898854253.jpeg

1029201850639_0g830m4yxt_2629609836058_1203640881408.jpeg

1029201850640_txobsfer5l_6867000285225_4235879534027.jpeg

1029201850640_h40o2r6eey_4388988001944_306801596966.jpeg

1029201850640_swnyqdcp53_8055541150013_3518583588043.jpeg

1029201850640_23041q5dcw_4780014863548_4254027383505.jpeg

1029201850640_1i830o4bbv_4146514141207_3537411480521.jpeg

1029201850640_qulxoca443_8777389952085_530194693244.jpeg

1029201850640_1i830o4bav_8643676494351_7565338573418.jpeg

