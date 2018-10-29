Stonebwoy Lauded On Explosive “Ashaiman To The World’’ Concert

Veteran Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Emmanuel Andrews Samini, aka Samini has commended Stonebwoy for organizing a successfully “Ashaiman to the World’’ concert.

The “Most Original” hitmaker over the weekend organised the fifth edition of his “Ashaiman To The World’’ concert which saw some great performers like Sarkodie, Edem, Samini, Okomfour Kwadee, Strongman, Kofi Kinaata, among others.

Speaking on Stonebwoy’s explosive concert he commended him for putting up such a massive concert to celebrate his achievement as a musician.

“This is a success story looking from where he started and how God has gotten him now, I just came in to support my son as I always. He told Joy FM’s Miss Gee

