CMA Awards 2018: eShun Grabs 8 Nominations

Ghanaian music sensation, eShun has been nominated for eight different categories for 2018 CMA Awards.

The “Akyia” music fame shared the news with her followers on her Instagram account over the weekend.

“Happy to share with you all that we have been nominated in 8 Categories in the CMA Awards 2018. Congratulations to all Megezets,” her post read.

Below are the categories she was nominated for

Hiplife song of the year – I want,

song of the year – Akyia,

highlife song of the year – Akyia,

reggae song of the year – Fa me kor,

best female vocalist – Fa me kor,

best music video of the year – Fa me kor,

artiste of the year, best management of the of the year

