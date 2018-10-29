Bulldog Speaks On Depression

Artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, aka Bulldog has disclosed how he gets over depression.

According to him, he is able to relax and get over depression with help of his beautiful kids.

He revealed this when speaking in an interview on Accra based radio station, Hitz on Hitz FM.

“My kids help me to get over depression… my goal on earth is to serve them, I think anyone battling depression needs to hold on to a thought that keeps them vibrant.

“Holding on to the love you have for them should be able to keep you focused,” Bulldog said.

“…then Shatta Wale came there and got me depressed a little. My inmates were like when is he coming. He was there even though I didn’t want him to. He got to the counter and based on his status he was allowed at the ‘counter back’. He busted into tears and started crying,” Bulldog narrated.