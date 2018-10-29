Sista Afia To Release "Queen Solomon" Album On December 1st

Female singer Sista Afia is finally set to release her maiden album on December 1st 2018

After dedicating close to 2 years to compile songs on the album, the "Slay Queen" Hitmaker believes the time to make songs from the album public is now

She will be hosting a mega concert at the WestHills Mall on the 1st of December to unveil "Queen Solomon" to fans

Sista Afia didnt give much details about artistes expected to be on the album but it is of no doubt that she is the only female musician who has worked with all the top musicians in Ghana

From our guess, the album will have songs with Sarkodie, Bisa Kdei, Shatta Wale, Medikal, Kofi Kinaata, etc

Factually speaking, Sista Afia has worked so hard this year, entertaining and playing major shows in and outside Ghana and other rural areas in the country

Her concert on December 1st will be one of the biggest in the history of Ghanaian entertainment, since the anticipation from social media users have begun already

Sista Afia has promised to release more details about the album, launch and concert to the public very soon.

Her visuals for "Champion Atta" which features Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win is out

Enjoy below

