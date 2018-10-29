Stonebwoy On Why His 'EOM' is Bigger Than 'Reign' Album

Dancehall act, Stonebwoy, believes that his Epistles of Mama (EOM) is miles ahead of the Shatta Wale’s ‘The Reign’ album.

His comment comes after Shatta Wale bragged about his Billboard feat which saw his album peak at number 6 on the ‘World Albums’ chart under the ‘Additional Genres’ category.

The BET award-winner in an interview with Prince Tsegah (Da Don) on ‘You Sey Weytin’ on Hitz Fm was categorical that EOM album is bigger than ‘The Reign’.

‘‘I put it to you blatantly; EOM is a bigger album than Reign. Full stop!’’

Reacting to Shatta Wale’s appearance on the Billboard ‘World Albums’ chart, Stonebwoy stressed that he was not worried by the achievement of his competitor but noted that he appeared on the Billboard before Shatta Wale.

‘‘I’ve been there, done that before he got there...So if somebody else does it, you can also look at the perspective of somebody [who] got inspired by the deeds of others,’’ he said.

‘‘That doesn’t mean I do not wish someone’s album to grow…Rather than trying to put somebody up against somebody,’’ he continued.

Stonebowy released ‘Epistles of Mama’ album in 2017 with a number of collaborations including one with Sean Paul.

EOM peaked at number 13 on the Billboard ‘World Albums Chart’ weeks after its release.

The ‘Reign’ album by Shatta Wale was unleashed in October this year and features only Olamide from Nigeria.

A week after the release of the album, Shatta Wale secured the sixth position on the Billboard ‘World Albums’ chart.