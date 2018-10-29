Why Is Pope Skinny Appearing in Shatta Movement Court?

Shatta Wale has confirmed, he no longer has a close relationship with rapper Pope Skinny.

He made this revelation in an interview with Daniel Dadzie on the Super Morning Show on Joy FM.

According to Shatta Wale, his right-hand man Pope Skinny lauding Sarkodie’s “My Advice” song was a blow below the belt, adding that it didn’t go along with the Shatta Movement (SM) rules.

Shatta Wale

“SM has a nice relationship. When you violate the rules of SM its like that of the nation's law. He violated the law,” he told Daniel.

He, however, confirmed that Pope Skinny’s fate will be decided in the SM court some days to come.

Pope Skinny has, however, explained that when Sarkodie dropped the freestyle video dubbed “My Advice”, he listened to just the first two lines of the rap and he got blown away by the excellence displayed.

And since he is a huge fan and promoter of Rap music, he tweeted about it to just hype and praise Sarkodie for a masterpiece.