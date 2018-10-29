Skate Xtra 2018 To Be Hosted By Clarke Pentoa In Kumasi

Skate Extra is a sport-skating fiesta, the first of its kind to be hosted in Kumasi and beyond. It will consist of different sporting and skating activities tied-up in a unique display of showmanship.

So all skating enthusiasts should get ready for a spectacular event that would see many skaters come together to exhibit their given talents and skills.

The initial process would see a preliminary run of all skaters showing their talent and skills in order for the judges to have the chance to select the best from the rest.

As for the date and venue, it would be announced as and when administrative measures are all complete with regards to the registration of participants and other official diligence.

Maybe the venue will be the cultural centre, but it is subject to change according to the organisers. There will be some DJs spinning the decks for some entertainment.

Being a skater himself Clarke Pentoa cannot wait for the date of the event as he said: “ My skating shoes are well greased for the occasion.

“Even though I am no more a teenager, I know I can still skate better than many young ones due to the wealth of my experience in skating over the years”.

By C.R.T