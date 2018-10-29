Stonebwoy Holds “Remarkable” 5th edition of ‘Ashaiman to Da World’ Concert

For the fifth consecutive time in five years, dance hall artiste Stonebwoy, together with other musicians thrilled music fans at Ashaiman.

Dubbed ‘Ashaiman to Da Word’ concert, the show which was held yesterday at the Sakasaka Park in Ashaiman, paraded some top acts in Ghana.

This concert was initiated five years ago by Stonebwoy to offer free entertainment to residence of Ashaiman, where he was raise.

According to him, this is a gesture to show appreciation to the support he has had from ‘home.’

The show which got the Sakasaka Park filled to the gunnels, started with some up and coming musicians who took the opportunity to introduce their craft to the audience.

Amongst them were Keeny Ice, Xylo, SmokeyBeatz, Efe Keyz, Freda Rhymes, Agbeshie, and others.

The excited crowd cheered on as they watched performances from some of the hottest artistes at the moment.

Edem, Strongman, Epixode, Kofi Kinaata, Kwaw Kese, Article Wan, Lilwin took turns to thrill the audience.

Okomfour Kwadee who recently launched a comeback after a hiatus, got the audience jamming to his old hit songs.

Other performers on the night were Guru, Obibini of Zylofon Music, Donzy, Kelvyn Boy and D-Cryme.

Rapper Sarkodie came in at a time when patron’s participation and interest had dipped. However, he re-ignited the dying embers and got patrons yearning for more.

With back line support from a live band, Stonebwoy took charge of the stage, performed for about two (2) hours.

He climaxed his performance when he invited his mentor Samini on stage. Typical of him, Samini did not disappoint as he regaled the music fans with strings of songs from his repertoire, and a duet with Stonebwoy.

Stonebwoy is one of the few dance hall artistes who in recent times has gained towering international recognition through collaborations, tours and awards.

His Epistles of Mama album released last year peaked to No. 13 on the Billboard World Album Chart.