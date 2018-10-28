VIDEO: Wendy Shay Proves She Is The Best Female Performer In Ghana Now

Wendy Shay has yet again registered her name in the top performers in the country. The rufftown recoreds queen pulled up a splendid performance at the BF SUMA Concert on Saturday at the Fantasy Dome, Labadi - Accra.

One can attest to the fact that there is never a dull moment when Wendy Shay hits the stage to perform. With her famous hit tunes, Uber Driver , Bedroom commando and Astalavista. Wendy shay perfromed almost all her songs and pulled Eno barony to the stage to perform her latest single the "Boy is mine".

Wendy shay is gradually gaining the attention she needs on the continent and the western world. Don't be surprised if you hear wild songs of her featuring the big names in the world of music

