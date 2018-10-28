EL wow UENR students of Sunyani campus with his energetic performance

As early as 5:30 pm, enthusiastic students of University of Energy and Natural Resources had begun trooping into the venue of the event to enjoy a good time with the well-advertised show dubbed Nov Ato Fiesta with E.L.

Before opening the stage to the rich line up of UENR 'Nov Ato Fiesta', as tradition demands, gave space to some stars of the future to showcase their talent to a highly indulgent audience which gave them the needed encouragement to hold on to their dreams and seize the vast opportunities the future holds.

The night in UENR was one that would forever be remembered by the individuals who thronged to the event. Students from different institutions made it to the venue as to witness the event in full support and they weren’t disappointed as some upcoming Artist put up a charged performance.

The stage looked colourful and lighting effects looked great! There were thrilling performances, such as Dance performances, choreographic performances, whereas the baddest Disk Joker (Dj) finally kept the stage on fire as he was mixing the songs from one genre to another.

Things were moving fast, One of the high points of the show was the moment EL mounted the stage to perform, sparking off loud cheers from fans who were delighted with his entry. The crowd was in a frenzy last night, Saturday, October 27, 2018, as EL thrilled fans at the first-ever UENR SRC Akwaaba Night tagged “Nov Ato Fiesta” held at GetFund Hostel Forecourt, Brong Ahafo Region.

The 'Mi Naa Bo Po' hitmaker treated the audience to exceptional lyrical vibes one after the other. The stage and sound were well on point throughout the event with only the microphone proving to be the black spot.

As it always happens with Ghanaian events, one microphone has to stop working in the middle of a speech or performance. It might well boil down to just technology failing us or some other weird conspiracy theories.

The event in itself was a blast! Students, fans and some entertainment pundits had fun as they were treated to stunning performances from EL as he spits punchlines with a lot of catchy lines, students roared at each song performed.

He was energetic on stage and a delight to be watched and listen to as he bossed the event! his appearance was another headline for another day.

V.O Nation boss and rapper E.L has recorded numerous achievements this year and has made history yet again with another smashing performance to round off the year.