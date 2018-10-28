Sarkodie,KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Stonebwoy and other nominated for Eastern Music Awards 2018

Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Koo Kyei,KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Wendy Shay, and others grab nomination at Eastern Music Awards 2018.

Hi5 Empire wishes to congratulate all hard working musicians whose work under the year in review,2018 has earned them a nomination (s) for the EMAs.

This is the second edition of the awards and we are proud to be Celebrating the Eastern Legends and Stars.

This year’s award nomination window which spans through one month, thus from 22nd September to 22nd October saw more than four thousand (4000) overwhelming entries for the various categories. This is why those who have made the final cut to the list must work hard towards the voting for the award.

We cannot but acknowledge the significant sponsorship we are receiving from DARLING LEMON drink, ITEL MOBILE and 4GERLS GINGER drink

The Nominees Jams is scheduled on 24th of November.

Below is the full list of nominees

Music Video of the Year

Blaq Syrup Ft Uri Green – Ghetto Paradise Choirmaster Ft Obibini – Ama Ghana Dada Hafco – Yebewu Nti Kay Dizzle Ft Article Wan – Murder Kidi- Adiepena Koo Kyei – Meho Y3 Mede Kuami Eugene – Confusion Pope Skinny – I love You Rootikal Swagger – Me nko me da. Wendy Shay – Uber Driver

Music Video Director of the Year

Yaw SkyFace – Wendy Shay – Uber Driver Mc Tea Breadz – Longation – Hallelujah Salifu Abdul Hafiz – Obrafour Ft Sarkodie -Moeshha Ofori Ankah Kofi – Levels Ft Simony – Never Give up Nelson CKC – Awal – Wateaa Anaa Jagonzy -Showboy -Last Chance

Eastern International Artiste of the Year

Bbird – Adesa-ft.-Nayo-x-Torgbe Bekey Mills- Party All Night Show boy (Showbezzy) – Yen Kra

Gospel Artiste of the Year

Atteh Paul – Nana Nyame Davida Afriyie – Wadi Nkyo Hagan Ft Benji – Mensuro Kobby Isaac – Ewiase Yehu Obaapa Gyamfuah – Anchor Prophet Peter Konor – Yesu Beye Sabina Sefa – Boafo

Gospel Song of the Year

Highlife Artiste of the Year

Dada Hafco – Yebewu Nti Hakeem Bawa – I Love You Koo Kyei – Meho Y3 Mede Kurl Songz – Trumpet Opabene KB – Awarie Asem Papa Tinko – Odo Kom Pentoa – Odo Kidi – Adiepena Kuami Eugene – Wish me well

Highlife Song of the Year

Reggae /Dancehall Artiste of the Year

AK Songstress – 37 Blaq Nacha Runkz – Motherland First Blaq Syrup – Controlla Chuku Lion – Gi mi Yah Love Jefri King – Play Twice Kasiebo – Bad Brain Rootikal Swagger – Jah Nuh Lie

Reggae/ Dancehall Song Artiste of the Year

Female Vocalist of the Year

Amazyn Gee – Mene Woa Davida Afriyie – Wadi Nkyo Obaapa Gyamfuah – Anchor Wendy Shay – Uber Driver

Male Vocalist of the Year

Jefri King – Play Twice Kidi – Thunder Kobby Isaac – Ewiase Yehu Koo Kyei – Meho Y3 Mede Kuami Eugene – Confusion Kurl Songz – Trumpet Papa Tinko – Odo Kom Prophet Peter Konor – Yesu Beye Rany Dope Songz – Sorry

Hip pop Song of the Year

Asouden God – 72 Bars Gyata-boum ft. Flow king Stone – Twetwe-dam-no-ho- Kay Tee – Journey Koo Ntakra – KOK Longation – Hallelujah Shankoma– The Originator (Akuapem Rap) (Feat. Dr. Viper) Ohemaa Dadao – Life is War (Feat. Kesse) Tee Rhyme – Kill That Fella Tumtum Boafour – Moses

Hip Life Song of the Year

Shankoma – Nobody Opanka ft. Kuami Eugene – Boo Bi yede Racky Nova Ft. Sean Khare x DJ Police – Nyame Ahuwu Koo Ntakra ft. D.Cryme – Had I known Choirmaster ft. Obibini– Ama Ghana K.Gee– God In Control Ohemaa Dadao ft. Sista Afia – Nia Otua Na Odi Tee Rhyme ft. Cabum x Yaa Pono – Bentua KO7 – Success

Hip Life/ Hip Pop Artiste of the Year

Shankoma – Nobody Opanka ft. Kuami Eugene – Boo Bi yede Racky Nova Ft. Sean Khare x DJ Police – Nyame Ahuwu Koo Ntakra ft. Yaa Pono – Girls Choirmaster ft. Obibini– Ama Ghana Asouden God– 72 Bars Ohemaa Dadao ft. Sista Afia – Nia Otua Na Odi Tee Rhyme ft. Cabum x Yaa Pono – Kill That Fella KO7 – Success

Best Rapper of the Year

Tee Rhyme – Kill That Fella Koo Ntakra – KOK Kay Tee – Journey Opanka – I am Anas Asouden God– 72 Bars Longation – Hallelujah Ohemaa Dadao ft. Kesse – Life is War

Best Group of the Year

2Fresh4God – Word Ahenfo – Sonkooyi Roll Call – I Love You Splitees – Girlfriend

Afro Pop Song of the Year

Blutut – Vibe with me Kurl Songz ft. Ebony– Feeling Tee Rhyme – Asankulele Rootikal Swagger– Me nko Meda Adi Ruler ft. Longation– Tsooohe Elly Element ft. Bubumaani– Lordina Badu Amazyn Gee – Wallet Wendy Shay – Uber Driver Xylo – Bumper

Best Collaboration of the Year

Blaq Syrup ft. Blaq Nacha Runkz, Chuku Lion, Kasiebo & Kojo Siego– Controlla Remix Ayowa Kwame ft. Ras Kuku – Envy Koo Ntakra ft. Yaa Pono– Girls Tee Rhyme ft. Cabum X Yaa Pono – Bentua Longation ft. King Maaga– Woara Racky Nova ft. Sean Khare X DJ Police– Nyame Ahuwu Obibini ft. Kidi – Ahye Me Asouden God ft. Shatta wale – Borga DJ Stanzy ft Ephraim – Fallen for you

East Side song of the Year

Tee Rhyme – Asankulele Racky Nova ft. Talanku – Abaa Koo Kyei – Meho ye Mede Dada Hafco – Yebe wu nti Rap Tinii ft. KO7– Akye Skuulfees – Headmaster wopra me Obaapa Gyamfuah – Anchor Shankoma – Nobody DJ Stanzy ft Ephraim – Fallen for you.

Best New Artist of the Year

Adi Ruler – Xtra Mad Amazyn Gee – Wallet Rap Tinii – Akye Phada Gaza – Bhard Kay tee – Journey Kwesi Blaq – Super Star Safoa – Feeling Nayo – Ensesa Prophet Peter Konor – Yesu Beye Rany Dope Songz – Obibini ba Skuulfees – No dating no problem Xylo – Bumper

Sound Engineer of the Year

DrumBoi – Racky Nova ft. Talanku -Abaa Zadour – Koo Ntakra -No more Stories Cybee – Longation- Hallelujah Joe – Hagan ft. Benji – Mensuro QholaBeatz – Koo Ntakra ft Choirmaster – Gyedie Diaz Qlasik – Diaz Qlasik – Drunkard Music Hype Lyrix – Shankoma – Nobody

Music Producer of the Year

Hype Lyrix – Koo Ntakra ft. Yaa Pono – Girls DrumBoi – Racky Nova ft. Talanku – Abaa Cybee – Adi Ruler ft. Longation – Tsooohe Diaz Qlasik – Diaz Qlasik – Drunkard Music Zadour – Dyce – Eastern Music Awards Anthem Qholabeat – Koo Ntakra – KOK album Sunnybeats -Skonti ft Medikal and Flowking – KaKaiku.

Artiste of the Year

Koo Ntakra – KOK Kuami Eugene – Confusion Kidi – Adiepena Kurl Songs – Trumpet Tee Rhyme– Asankulele Wendy Shay – Uber Driver Obaapa Gyamfuah – Anchor Koo Kyei – Meho Y3 Mede

Influential Artiste in Ghana

Shatta wale Sarkodie Stonebwouy

