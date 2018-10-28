modernghana logo

Sarkodie,KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Stonebwoy and other nominated for Eastern Music Awards 2018

Michael Agyapong Agyapa / Modern Ghana
Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Koo Kyei,KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Wendy Shay, and others grab nomination at Eastern Music Awards 2018.

Hi5 Empire wishes to congratulate all hard working musicians whose work under the year in review,2018 has earned them a nomination (s) for the EMAs.

This is the second edition of the awards and we are proud to be Celebrating the Eastern Legends and Stars.

This year’s award nomination window which spans through one month, thus from 22nd September to 22nd October saw more than four thousand (4000) overwhelming entries for the various categories. This is why those who have made the final cut to the list must work hard towards the voting for the award.

We cannot but acknowledge the significant sponsorship we are receiving from DARLING LEMON drink, ITEL MOBILE and 4GERLS GINGER drink

The Nominees Jams is scheduled on 24th of November.

Below is the full list of nominees
Music Video of the Year

  1. Blaq Syrup Ft Uri Green – Ghetto Paradise
  2. Choirmaster Ft Obibini – Ama Ghana
  3. Dada Hafco – Yebewu Nti
  4. Kay Dizzle Ft Article Wan – Murder
  5. Kidi- Adiepena
  6. Koo Kyei – Meho Y3 Mede
  7. Kuami Eugene – Confusion
  8. Pope Skinny – I love You
  9. Rootikal Swagger – Me nko me da.
  10. Wendy Shay – Uber Driver

Music Video Director of the Year

  1. Yaw SkyFace – Wendy Shay – Uber Driver
  2. Mc Tea Breadz – Longation – Hallelujah
  3. Salifu Abdul Hafiz – Obrafour Ft Sarkodie -Moeshha
  4. Ofori Ankah Kofi – Levels Ft Simony – Never Give up
  5. Nelson CKC – Awal – Wateaa Anaa
  6. Jagonzy -Showboy -Last Chance

Eastern International Artiste of the Year

  1. Bbird – Adesa-ft.-Nayo-x-Torgbe
  2. Bekey Mills- Party All Night
  3. Show boy (Showbezzy) – Yen Kra

Gospel Artiste of the Year

  1. Atteh Paul – Nana Nyame
  2. Davida Afriyie – Wadi Nkyo
  3. Hagan Ft Benji – Mensuro
  4. Kobby Isaac – Ewiase Yehu
  5. Obaapa Gyamfuah – Anchor
  6. Prophet Peter Konor – Yesu Beye
  7. Sabina Sefa – Boafo

Gospel Song of the Year

  1. Atteh Paul – Nana Nyame
  2. Davida Afriyie – Wadi Nkyo
  3. Hagan Ft Benji – Mensuro
  4. Kobby Isaac – Ewiase Yehu
  5. Obaapa Gyamfuah – Anchor
  6. Prophet Peter Konor – Yesu Beye
  7. Sabina Sefa – Boafo

Highlife Artiste of the Year

  1. Dada Hafco – Yebewu Nti
  2. Hakeem Bawa – I Love You
  3. Koo Kyei – Meho Y3 Mede
  4. Kurl Songz – Trumpet
  5. Opabene KB – Awarie Asem
  6. Papa Tinko – Odo Kom
  7. Pentoa – Odo
  8. Kidi – Adiepena
  9. Kuami Eugene – Wish me well

Highlife Song of the Year

  1. Dada Hafco – Yebewu Nti
  2. Hakeem Bawa – I Love You
  3. Koo Kyei – Meho Y3 Mede
  4. Kurl Songz – Trumpet
  5. Opabene KB – Awarie Asem
  6. Papa Tinko – Odo Kom
  7. Pentoa – Odo
  8. Kidi – Adiepena
  9. Kuami Eugene – Wish me well

Reggae /Dancehall Artiste of the Year

  1. AK Songstress – 37
  2. Blaq Nacha Runkz – Motherland First
  3. Blaq Syrup – Controlla
  4. Chuku Lion – Gi mi Yah Love
  5. Jefri King – Play Twice
  6. Kasiebo – Bad Brain
  7. Rootikal Swagger – Jah Nuh Lie

Reggae/ Dancehall Song Artiste of the Year

  1. AK Songstress – 37
  2. Blaq Nacha Runkz – Motherland First
  3. Blaq Syrup – Controlla
  4. Chuku Lion – Gi mi Yah Love
  5. Jefri King – Play Twice
  6. Kasiebo – Bad Brain
  7. Rootikal Swagger – Jah Nuh Lie
  8. Ko7 Ft. Phada Gaza – Gaza
  9. Kay Dizzle ft Article Wan – Murder

Female Vocalist of the Year

  1. Amazyn Gee – Mene Woa
  2. Davida Afriyie – Wadi Nkyo
  3. Obaapa Gyamfuah – Anchor
  4. Wendy Shay – Uber Driver

Male Vocalist of the Year

  1. Jefri King – Play Twice
  2. Kidi – Thunder
  3. Kobby Isaac – Ewiase Yehu
  4. Koo Kyei – Meho Y3 Mede
  5. Kuami Eugene – Confusion
  6. Kurl Songz – Trumpet
  7. Papa Tinko – Odo Kom
  8. Prophet Peter Konor – Yesu Beye
  9. Rany Dope Songz – Sorry

Hip pop Song of the Year

  1. Asouden God – 72 Bars
  2. Gyata-boum ft. Flow king Stone – Twetwe-dam-no-ho-
  3. Kay Tee – Journey
  4. Koo Ntakra – KOK
  5. Longation – Hallelujah
  6. Shankoma– The Originator (Akuapem Rap) (Feat. Dr. Viper)
  7. Ohemaa Dadao – Life is War (Feat. Kesse)
  8. Tee Rhyme – Kill That Fella
  9. Tumtum Boafour – Moses

Hip Life Song of the Year

  1. Shankoma – Nobody
  2. Opanka ft. Kuami Eugene – Boo Bi yede
  3. Racky Nova Ft. Sean Khare x DJ Police – Nyame Ahuwu
  4. Koo Ntakra ft. D.Cryme – Had I known
  5. Choirmaster ft. Obibini– Ama Ghana
  6. K.Gee– God In Control
  7. Ohemaa Dadao ft. Sista Afia – Nia Otua Na Odi
  8. Tee Rhyme ft. Cabum x Yaa Pono – Bentua
  9. KO7 – Success

Hip Life/ Hip Pop Artiste of the Year

  1. Shankoma – Nobody
  2. Opanka ft. Kuami Eugene – Boo Bi yede
  3. Racky Nova Ft. Sean Khare x DJ Police – Nyame Ahuwu
  4. Koo Ntakra ft. Yaa Pono – Girls
  5. Choirmaster ft. Obibini– Ama Ghana
  6. Asouden God– 72 Bars
  7. Ohemaa Dadao ft. Sista Afia – Nia Otua Na Odi
  8. Tee Rhyme ft. Cabum x Yaa Pono – Kill That Fella
  9. KO7 – Success

Best Rapper of the Year

  1. Tee Rhyme – Kill That Fella
  2. Koo Ntakra – KOK
  3. Kay Tee – Journey
  4. Opanka – I am Anas
  5. Asouden God– 72 Bars
  6. Longation – Hallelujah
  7. Ohemaa Dadao ft. Kesse – Life is War

Best Group of the Year

  1. 2Fresh4God – Word
  2. Ahenfo – Sonkooyi
  3. Roll Call – I Love You
  4. Splitees – Girlfriend

Afro Pop Song of the Year

  1. Blutut – Vibe with me
  2. Kurl Songz ft. Ebony– Feeling
  3. Tee Rhyme – Asankulele
  4. Rootikal Swagger– Me nko Meda
  5. Adi Ruler ft. Longation– Tsooohe
  6. Elly Element ft. Bubumaani– Lordina Badu
  7. Amazyn Gee – Wallet
  8. Wendy Shay – Uber Driver
  9. Xylo – Bumper

Best Collaboration of the Year

  1. Blaq Syrup ft. Blaq Nacha Runkz, Chuku Lion, Kasiebo & Kojo Siego– Controlla Remix
  2. Ayowa Kwame ft. Ras Kuku – Envy
  3. Koo Ntakra ft. Yaa Pono– Girls
  4. Tee Rhyme ft. Cabum X Yaa Pono – Bentua
  5. Longation ft. King Maaga– Woara
  6. Racky Nova ft. Sean Khare X DJ Police– Nyame Ahuwu
  7. Obibini ft. Kidi – Ahye Me
  8. Asouden God ft. Shatta wale – Borga
  9. DJ Stanzy ft Ephraim – Fallen for you

East Side song of the Year

  1. Tee Rhyme – Asankulele
  2. Racky Nova ft. Talanku – Abaa
  3. Koo Kyei – Meho ye Mede
  4. Dada Hafco – Yebe wu nti
  5. Rap Tinii ft. KO7– Akye
  6. Skuulfees – Headmaster wopra me
  7. Obaapa Gyamfuah – Anchor
  8. Shankoma – Nobody
  9. DJ Stanzy ft Ephraim – Fallen for you.

Best New Artist of the Year

  1. Adi Ruler – Xtra Mad
  2. Amazyn Gee – Wallet
  3. Rap Tinii – Akye
  4. Phada Gaza – Bhard
  5. Kay tee – Journey
  6. Kwesi Blaq – Super Star
  7. Safoa – Feeling
  8. Nayo – Ensesa
  9. Prophet Peter Konor – Yesu Beye
  10. Rany Dope Songz – Obibini ba
  11. Skuulfees – No dating no problem
  12. Xylo – Bumper

Sound Engineer of the Year

  1. DrumBoi – Racky Nova ft. Talanku -Abaa
  2. Zadour – Koo Ntakra -No more Stories
  3. Cybee – Longation- Hallelujah
  4. Joe – Hagan ft. Benji – Mensuro
  5. QholaBeatz – Koo Ntakra ft Choirmaster – Gyedie
  6. Diaz Qlasik – Diaz Qlasik – Drunkard Music
  7. Hype Lyrix – Shankoma – Nobody

Music Producer of the Year

  1. Hype Lyrix – Koo Ntakra ft. Yaa Pono – Girls
  2. DrumBoi – Racky Nova ft. Talanku – Abaa
  3. Cybee – Adi Ruler ft. Longation – Tsooohe
  4. Diaz Qlasik – Diaz Qlasik – Drunkard Music
  5. Zadour – Dyce – Eastern Music Awards Anthem
  6. Qholabeat – Koo Ntakra – KOK album
  7. Sunnybeats -Skonti ft Medikal and Flowking – KaKaiku.

Artiste of the Year

  1. Koo Ntakra – KOK
  2. Kuami Eugene – Confusion
  3. Kidi – Adiepena
  4. Kurl Songs – Trumpet
  5. Tee Rhyme– Asankulele
  6. Wendy Shay – Uber Driver
  7. Obaapa Gyamfuah – Anchor
  8. Koo Kyei – Meho Y3 Mede

Influential Artiste in Ghana

  1. Shatta wale
  2. Sarkodie
  3. Stonebwouy

Record Promoter of the year

  1. Dj Kula okwahu fm
  2. DJ Blay Agoo fm
  3. DJ Kalyboss Taste fm
  4. DJ Iyke Radio One
  5. Papa Attitude Rite fm
  6. Ndwompa.com
  7. GizoGH.com
  8. Kumikasa.com
  9. Dabrehene – Life fm

Michael Agyapong Agyapa
Michael Agyapong Agyapa News Contributor

