Sarkodie,KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Stonebwoy and other nominated for Eastern Music Awards 2018

Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Koo Kyei,KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Wendy Shay, and others grab nomination at Eastern Music Awards 2018.
Hi5 Empire wishes to congratulate all hard working musicians whose work under the year in review,2018 has earned them a nomination (s) for the EMAs.
This is the second edition of the awards and we are proud to be Celebrating the Eastern Legends and Stars.
This year’s award nomination window which spans through one month, thus from 22nd September to 22nd October saw more than four thousand (4000) overwhelming entries for the various categories. This is why those who have made the final cut to the list must work hard towards the voting for the award.
We cannot but acknowledge the significant sponsorship we are receiving from DARLING LEMON drink, ITEL MOBILE and 4GERLS GINGER drink
The Nominees Jams is scheduled on 24th of November.
Below is the full list of nominees Music Video of the Year
Blaq Syrup Ft Uri Green – Ghetto Paradise
Choirmaster Ft Obibini – Ama Ghana
Dada Hafco – Yebewu Nti
Kay Dizzle Ft Article Wan – Murder
Kidi- Adiepena
Koo Kyei – Meho Y3 Mede
Kuami Eugene – Confusion
Pope Skinny – I love You
Rootikal Swagger – Me nko me da.
Wendy Shay – Uber Driver
Music Video Director of the Year
Yaw SkyFace – Wendy Shay – Uber Driver
Mc Tea Breadz – Longation – Hallelujah
Salifu Abdul Hafiz – Obrafour Ft Sarkodie -Moeshha
Ofori Ankah Kofi – Levels Ft Simony – Never Give up
Nelson CKC – Awal – Wateaa Anaa
Jagonzy -Showboy -Last Chance
Eastern International Artiste of the Year
Bbird – Adesa-ft.-Nayo-x-Torgbe
Bekey Mills- Party All Night
Show boy (Showbezzy) – Yen Kra
Gospel Artiste of the Year
Atteh Paul – Nana Nyame
Davida Afriyie – Wadi Nkyo
Hagan Ft Benji – Mensuro
Kobby Isaac – Ewiase Yehu
Obaapa Gyamfuah – Anchor
Prophet Peter Konor – Yesu Beye
Sabina Sefa – Boafo
Gospel Song of the Year
Atteh Paul – Nana Nyame
Davida Afriyie – Wadi Nkyo
Hagan Ft Benji – Mensuro
Kobby Isaac – Ewiase Yehu
Obaapa Gyamfuah – Anchor
Prophet Peter Konor – Yesu Beye
Sabina Sefa – Boafo
Highlife Artiste of the Year
Dada Hafco – Yebewu Nti
Hakeem Bawa – I Love You
Koo Kyei – Meho Y3 Mede
Kurl Songz – Trumpet
Opabene KB – Awarie Asem
Papa Tinko – Odo Kom
Pentoa – Odo
Kidi – Adiepena
Kuami Eugene – Wish me well
Highlife Song of the Year
Dada Hafco – Yebewu Nti
Hakeem Bawa – I Love You
Koo Kyei – Meho Y3 Mede
Kurl Songz – Trumpet
Opabene KB – Awarie Asem
Papa Tinko – Odo Kom
Pentoa – Odo
Kidi – Adiepena
Kuami Eugene – Wish me well
Reggae /Dancehall Artiste of the Year
AK Songstress – 37
Blaq Nacha Runkz – Motherland First
Blaq Syrup – Controlla
Chuku Lion – Gi mi Yah Love
Jefri King – Play Twice
Kasiebo – Bad Brain
Rootikal Swagger – Jah Nuh Lie
Reggae/ Dancehall Song Artiste of the Year
AK Songstress – 37
Blaq Nacha Runkz – Motherland First
Blaq Syrup – Controlla
Chuku Lion – Gi mi Yah Love
Jefri King – Play Twice
Kasiebo – Bad Brain
Rootikal Swagger – Jah Nuh Lie
Ko7 Ft. Phada Gaza – Gaza
Kay Dizzle ft Article Wan – Murder
Female Vocalist of the Year
Amazyn Gee – Mene Woa
Davida Afriyie – Wadi Nkyo
Obaapa Gyamfuah – Anchor
Wendy Shay – Uber Driver
Male Vocalist of the Year
Jefri King – Play Twice
Kidi – Thunder
Kobby Isaac – Ewiase Yehu
Koo Kyei – Meho Y3 Mede
Kuami Eugene – Confusion
Kurl Songz – Trumpet
Papa Tinko – Odo Kom
Prophet Peter Konor – Yesu Beye
Rany Dope Songz – Sorry
Hip pop Song of the Year
Asouden God – 72 Bars
Gyata-boum ft. Flow king Stone – Twetwe-dam-no-ho-
Kay Tee – Journey
Koo Ntakra – KOK
Longation – Hallelujah
Shankoma– The Originator (Akuapem Rap) (Feat. Dr. Viper)
Ohemaa Dadao – Life is War (Feat. Kesse)
Tee Rhyme – Kill That Fella
Tumtum Boafour – Moses
Hip Life Song of the Year
Shankoma – Nobody
Opanka ft. Kuami Eugene – Boo Bi yede
Racky Nova Ft. Sean Khare x DJ Police – Nyame Ahuwu
Koo Ntakra ft. D.Cryme – Had I known
Choirmaster ft. Obibini– Ama Ghana
K.Gee– God In Control
Ohemaa Dadao ft. Sista Afia – Nia Otua Na Odi
Tee Rhyme ft. Cabum x Yaa Pono – Bentua
KO7 – Success
Hip Life/ Hip Pop Artiste of the Year
Shankoma – Nobody
Opanka ft. Kuami Eugene – Boo Bi yede
Racky Nova Ft. Sean Khare x DJ Police – Nyame Ahuwu
