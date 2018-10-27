Pluz Consult Launches NMVA, Appeals For More Support

Management of the Maiden Northern Music Video Awards, Pluz Consult has appealed to institutions such the Network Providers to support the initiative that is aimed to promote and give attention to talents of musicians in the North

Speaking at the launch of the Awards, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pluz Consult, Inusah Abdul Rahim said there are many talented musicians within the Northern sector but are often forgotten whilst their counterparts at the southern sector enjoyed the recognition

Mr. Rahim indicated that "As said it isn’t that, the sector we are talking of is totally forgotten but efforts are not felt by these players at the end of their toil for a good job done, it is for this reason that Pluz Consult as an event body with its owner certificate and certification of scheme has putting together the Northern Music Video Awards to recognize and appreciate deserving personalities and institutions by awarding musicians and producers of videos produced for the consumption of the general public.

The huge sums of monies, creative mind and time is spent by these people for putting smiles on our faces driving away egos that could plant carious, serving also as a source of employment which we all know"

He also said "I always ask is that, don’t we as northerners pay our dues to keep businesses and services running? So why don't we get sponsorships for our events or programs? All said, don’t we meet the spectrum or our proposals don’t worth it?

I am therefore appealing to our network service providers and other institutions to at least let us enjoy their sponsorship packages, by so doing we can sustain our events or programs. And we us industry players we have a role to play to uplift and support our own for it to grow for we may have all come on different ships but we are in the same boat now"

He noted that, musicians in Ghana especially those within the Northern Sector goes through a lot to making to happy by producing educative and interesting sounds and should be applauded for that

"On the account of the immense contribution that musicians and producers provide, especially to the general public- individuals, Business, religious groups, government and its agencies, it is proper, holistically for them to be recognized and honoured by the good people they serve.

In line with this, the Northern Music Video Awards will be holding its first ever event to award musicians in this part of the world. The Awards, which is conceived this year 2018, will help recognize talented Musicians living in the three regions of the north but for this first time it will be compound only in the northern region as other editions will cover our target areas"

Speaking on credibility of the NMVA, Mr Rahim stated that, Pluz Consult was registered under the Registrar General Department and other certificating bodies

"Mr. Chairman, my honoured musicians and artiste management, producers, fellow key industry players, ladies and gentlemen, Credibility is key in every event activity hence the need to win it or lose it and that can only happen when the core value of target is disrespected by the people who serve on behalf of the general public as creative minds to judge. In assuring you of a step of credibility, the scheme is registered under its owner certificate same as the organizer by the Registrar General’s Department of Ghana.

The board is the made of creative minds you will applaud per their works and effort to serve this industry of ours"

Pluz Consult is an organization into events, marketing, radio and TV production, documentaries productions among others. The awards night is in February. In all 13 categories which includes; Overall Music Video of the year

,Best Male Video of the year

,Best Female Video of the year

,Best Hip life Video of the year, Best Hip hop Video of the year, Best highlife Video of the year, Best Reggae/Dancehall Video of the year, Best Traditional Video of the year

,Best Developmental Video of the year

,Best Group Video of the year

Best Video Director of the year

,Best Video, Jockey of the year

,Best Discovery Video of the year. Winners will get a plaque and other incentives