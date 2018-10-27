Music: Davyo Perry – Pate Ft. Seriki

Finally, A New, Talented and totally sensational Next Rated Artist with a melodious and captivating voice and style arises to claim 2018. Davyo perry as already has this song trending on lots of Radio Airplay and social media platforms.

Don't be surprised when the awards start coming to him. With no much Ado, Davyo perry is the industry new flame and he keeps it hot by premiering the audio to his spanking new single “pate” featuring Nigeria sensational rapper Seriki.

It is a solid tempo track strongly influenced by the core Afro sound production credit goes to kosoro.

Pate was produced, mixed and mastered by kosoro. Pate is motivational, Pate is the conversation. It is a jam that inspires every hustlers.