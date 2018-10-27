Contemporary Gospel Act Tresh Releases New Single

Social media is now a big and cost effective platform for millions of young up and coming artistes around the world to get to the public lime light without incurring the huge financial burden that traditional media imposes on them.

One of such young artistes is Ghanaian urban gospel act, Tresh, known in private life as Stanley Botchway, who just release his latest single "W'ebee" meaning "it's well" on all social media platforms Saturday, October 22, 2018.

According to Tresh, the single was inspired by the truth that "Every problem comes along with it's solution; the bigger the problem, the bigger the testimony".

"So no matter what the problem is, know that it's well," he said.

Prior to this new single, Tresh had released several others on social media. They include "Only You", "Love Tho", "I Know Right", "Passion" and "Victory in Me" among others released on http://www.repjesus.com.

His flair and dexterity on stage as both a rapper and a singer has taken him places, ministering the gospel of Jesus Christ in his unique gospel rap and urban style.

But there is more to Tresh than what is seen of him on stage. He is a songwriter and arranger as well.

It is what they say that the best comes from the west, as Tresh was born and raised at Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana, where he developed the captivating Fante rap flow he is known for.

Also known for his catchy hooks and amazing punchlines, Tresh uses his God-given talent to spread the Gospel through what he calls Holyspirit-filled music.

He began his ministry in St. Johns Senior High School, where he gained substantial recognition in entertainment and bagged awards such as Track of Our Time and Best Rapper of Our Time in 2011.

The young gospel rap artiste had his tertiary education at Methodist University College Ghana, where he impacted many lives with his music.

He has ministered on great platforms and shared the same platform with great ministers of the gospel.

Some of the platforms he has ministered on include the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Nigeria, Shouts of Victory (SOV) and other prestigious platforms.

He has toured several senior high schools in Accra and embarked on the "Victory In Me" (VIM) Tour in Takoradi where he toured some Senior High schools in Takoradi as well.

Tresh together with GloryZone Gospel Movement has an annual event in Takoradi dubbed "Unashamed" where they bring the youth of Takoradi together under one roof to thank and praise God and impact their lives tremendously.

The young act said is passionate about representing his country Ghana with the Gospel worldwide and feeding all manner of people with his music and that is why he raps and sings in both his native Fante and English to be understood both locally and internationally.

