Most Ghanaians like free stuff… Jay Garbrah

In the latest episode of ‘One on One with ODARTEYGH ‘, the actor, presenter and producer Jay Garbrah, mentioned that Most Ghanaians like free stuff.

Some Ghanaian patrons are fond of asking for free tickets to attend high budget productions, they even request some for their friends, yet some of them do not show up for the production after they have secured the tickets. Others who are fortunate to receive complimentary ticket to stage productions go on to ask for transportation and item 13.

These bad behaviours of theatre patrons cause a great lose to production houses. Mostly the auditorium may be filled but the proceeds may be very low which in turn affects the payment plan for the performers.

Most Investors,sponsors,media partners of productions in Ghana also do not invest much or do much to the success of the production, however they collect enough tickets to cover a family. Which goes a long way to affect the pocket of the performers after the show.

And the ‘we are giving you exposure’ group also expect these performers to leave their homes, fly to rehearsals on ‘exposure ‘ and to go to bed on a belly full exposure.

These behaviours of both patrons and investors of stage productions, are said to be in other entertainment fields too. They ask for free tickets to their Friend’s productions and yet pay much more to go see others.

Ghanaians must learn to support their friends and productions by buying tickets because that is what most of them live on.

